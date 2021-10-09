Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $35.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 477892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXY. Truist lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

