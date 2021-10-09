OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCAX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

