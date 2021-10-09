Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,464,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

