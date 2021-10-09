Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $61,224.48 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $294,037.64.

On Thursday, August 26th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a PE ratio of -29.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 447.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 158.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

