NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.55

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 389626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

NVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.73.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$187.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.