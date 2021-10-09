NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NULV. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,754,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after buying an additional 477,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after buying an additional 130,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 643,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,455,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,427,000 after purchasing an additional 115,740 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89.

