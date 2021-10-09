Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.10% of Novanta worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Novanta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Novanta by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Novanta by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.43. 103,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.17. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $168.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

