Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

NVMI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $110.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,729,000 after buying an additional 572,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after buying an additional 346,942 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,234,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

