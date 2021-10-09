Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 32,203 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $65.51 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

