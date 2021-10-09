Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

