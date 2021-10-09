Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $53.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51.

