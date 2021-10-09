Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

