Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,598 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $155.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $163.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.74.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

