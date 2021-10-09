Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 28,993 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.73% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBUY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $300,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $141.00.

