Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 461 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after buying an additional 691,452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after buying an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,377,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.