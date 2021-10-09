Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 23 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,681.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,738.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,617.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,525.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,517 shares of company stock valued at $30,589,316. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

