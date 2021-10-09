Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 211 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5,733.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,623 shares of company stock valued at $99,878,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

AN stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

