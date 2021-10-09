Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 26,776 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,482,000 after acquiring an additional 70,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $1,090,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.