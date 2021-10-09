Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,433 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,811 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $120,279,000 after purchasing an additional 221,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SEA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,962 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 1,041.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

NYSE:SE opened at $323.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.71. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

