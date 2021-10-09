Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NECB stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $17.00.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.