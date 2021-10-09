North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.