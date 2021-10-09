Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

