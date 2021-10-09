NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NOEJ opened at €37.14 ($43.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.97.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.