Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $58,599,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $41,350,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 156,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.53.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $264.88 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

