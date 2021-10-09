Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

NOMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.57.

NOMD stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

