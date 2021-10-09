Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in AMETEK by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.19. The company had a trading volume of 924,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.