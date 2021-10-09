Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,774,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7,534.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 728,375 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 830,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,067. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

