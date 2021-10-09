Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 684,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $93,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.90. 58,718,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,680,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $137.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

