NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. JMP Securities lifted their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

NICE stock opened at $264.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

