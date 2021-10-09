NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $43,010.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. NFT has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $43,010.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00230107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00101925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

