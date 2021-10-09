NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) and Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Head to Head Contrast

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Foxtons Group and NexTech AR Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxtons Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foxtons Group and NexTech AR Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foxtons Group $120.13 million 2.44 -$4.10 million ($0.02) -91.00 NexTech AR Solutions $13.20 million 9.85 -$11.64 million ($0.17) -8.94

Foxtons Group has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions. Foxtons Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexTech AR Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Foxtons Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Foxtons Group and NexTech AR Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A NexTech AR Solutions -109.03% -115.83% -91.57%

Summary

Foxtons Group beats NexTech AR Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Mortgage Broking segment offers mortgage advisory and brokerage services. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

