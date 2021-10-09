NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

NXTC opened at $7.62 on Thursday. NextCure has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.49.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NextCure during the first quarter worth $132,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextCure by 703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

