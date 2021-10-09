New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 169,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after purchasing an additional 348,646 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,320 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,693,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,727,000 after purchasing an additional 195,583 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

NYCB stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

