New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $17.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. 24,750,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,113,746. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

