New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $28.43. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 76,688 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

