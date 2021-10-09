Netbox Coin (NBX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $250,569.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $250,569.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00087597 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000067 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,908,438 coins and its circulating supply is 78,263,830 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.