NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

