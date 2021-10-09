Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $2.08 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.10.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,699. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $215.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $253.10. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

