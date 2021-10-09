Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Dycom Industries worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,893,000 after buying an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 97.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

