Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.07 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.