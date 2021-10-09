National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGT. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.96.

NGT stock opened at C$67.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.75. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$66.85 and a twelve month high of C$90.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The stock has a market cap of C$54.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

