National Bank Financial Comments on Bombardier Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bombardier in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Bombardier from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd.

Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

