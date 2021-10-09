Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 2,738 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $170,240.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82.

On Monday, August 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYOV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

