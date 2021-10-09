MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 10,599 Shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Venus Acquisition were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000.

Shares of VENAU stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

