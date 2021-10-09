MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $39,908,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $21,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $17,076,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $10,897,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $2,625,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

NYSE IS opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. ironSource Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

