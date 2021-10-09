MYDA Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 104,352 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

