MYDA Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,291 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvve were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,391,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at $3,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at $2,560,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,853,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at $1,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $229.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.05. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

