MYDA Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in urban-gro were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGRO. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $116,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $1,991,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $12.87 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $162.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

