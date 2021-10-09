MYDA Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after acquiring an additional 610,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after acquiring an additional 416,278 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

