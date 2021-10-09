MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth $199,493,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,677 shares of company stock worth $6,399,508 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $63.68 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

